

Abuja: The International Centre for Environmental Health and Development (ICEHD), in partnership with Rose of Sharon Foundation (ROSF), has empowered no fewer than 100 rural women farmers in the FCT and its environs. The women were empowered with solar-powered irrigation pumping machines, knapsack sprayers, sprinklers, bio-fertiliser, among others. ICEHD and ROSF also trained the women in climate-smart agriculture and agroecology practices to enhance productivity in farming.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, speaking at the occasion in Abuja, Dr. Ndudi Bowei, Consulting Partner for ICEHD, said the initiative aimed to help women farmers adapt to the problem of climate change. Bowei mentioned that climate change had greatly affected women farmers’ productivity, leading to a reduction in the quality and quantity of their harvest. She highlighted issues such as soil dryness, nutrient reduction, pests, heat, and inadequate rainfall as factors diminishing the women’s harvest quality and income.





Bowei explained that the training would help the women apply adaptation practices to mitigate the impact of climate change on their farming and incomes. The women were also taught how to grow their farm business, process produce, and improve soil quality with organic compost and pesticides.





Mrs. Oloruntosin Taiwo, National Coordinator, ROSF, emphasized that the initiative sought stability for widowed farmers. She stated that the training would increase their knowledge of smart agriculture, enabling them to sustain their produce despite climate changes. Taiwo expressed hope that successful farming would help these women care for themselves and their children, supplementing other support from the foundation.





Beneficiaries like Comfort Peter and Ruth Sunday expressed gratitude to the organizers and pledged to utilize their new knowledge and tools for better farming practices.

