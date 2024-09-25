China, Nigeria to foster peace through cultural entertainment



China and Nigeria have stressed the need to foster peace through cultural and entertainment initiatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two countries made the call in Abuja at the 5th National Entertainment and Peace Summit, with the theme, ‘Cultivating A Culture of Peace’.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr Yang Jianxing, the cultural counselor of the Chinese Embassy, highlighted the relationship between entertainment and peace.

The relationship, he said, helps to alleviate negative emotions and provides relaxation, and promotes a sense of unity among different people in spite of their diverse backgrounds.

He observed that in spite of being from different countries, people are fundamentally the same and share common human emotions and experiences which can either create conflict or foster peace.

‘We believe that entertainment can help alleviate negative emotions by providing relaxation and a means to forget temporary sadness.

‘Therefore China places great importance in people to people c

ommunication and friendship through cultural exchange for global peace.

Yang also spoke of the significance of the entertainment industry in fostering mutual communication and understanding between Nigeria and China.

He said that cultural exchange through entertainment can be a powerful tool for future collaborations.

‘The collaboration between China and Nigeria aims to cultivate a culture of peace and promote cultural diplomacy, further contributing to global efforts for a more peaceful world,’ he said.

Amb. Nsikan Paul, the Executive Director, Drum Majors for Peace reiterated his commitment to promoting peace, inclusivity, and social cohesion through entertainment, dialogue, youth development, and the creative industry.

He also noted that peace is more than just the absence of conflict;It is a condition of harmony that must be cultivated by intentional acts and efforts.

‘Today, as we come together under th

e banner of peace, we are reminded of the immense power of creativity in shaping a better world.

‘Through positive entertainment and meaningful dialogue, we aim to build sustainable cities and communities that are inclusive, fair, and resilient; aligning our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 1, 2, 11, 16 and Goal 17.

‘We are dedicated to providing young people with platforms to discover, develop, and maximize their potential, empowering them to become responsible and patriotic citizens.

‘We are especially proud of our joint effort to promote peace via the arts, as evidenced by our win as the Grand Prize winners of the Energy China Dance Competition, sponsored by the Chinese Cultural Center and Energy China Nigeria,’ he said.

The summit was organised by the Drum Majors for Peace in partnership with the China Cultural Center in Nigeria to commemorate World Peace Day, 2024.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria