Charles de Gaulle Pediatrics: The new financial director wants to meet the hospital’s challenges with the support of his colleagues



Ouagadougou: The new Director of Administration and Finance (DAF) of the Charles de Gaulle Pediatric University Hospital Center (CHUP-CDG), Vincent Nébié, indicated, during his official installation, that He counts on the support of general management and his colleagues to meet the challenges of the health center.

‘I am aware of the heaviness of the task entrusted to me,’ declared Vincent Nébié.

To meet the challenges of the pediatric hospital, the DAF says he is counting on the support of the general director and his close colleagues.

The new financial director of CHUP-CDG officially took office on Thursday July 11, 2024 in Ouagadougou, in the premises of the health center.

This installation ceremony was chaired by the representative of the first manager of the hospital, Denis Compaoré.

According to Mr. Compaoré, the new boss of the financial administration takes office at a time when the hospital must face new challenges, in particular the development of its new establishment project, in a rather parti

cular context.

‘Given his experience and his very enriching career in the Burkinabè health system, Vincent Nébié comes with his expertise to increase the performance of CHUP-CDG,’ he maintained.

Vincent Nébié replaces Augustin Balima in this position, who took the opportunity to thank the DG of CHUP-CDG for the trust placed in him, by appointing him as interim.

Mr. Balima also expressed his gratitude to all his colleagues for their support before expressing his availability to support his successor in achieving his objectives.

As a reminder, Vincent Nébié, an administrator of hospitals and health services, was appointed by the Council of Ministers on Friday June 26, 2024 as DAF of CHUP-CDG.

He held several positions in the health administration of Burkina Faso, including the management of the health products supply chain of the Ministry of Health, where he held the position of head of the administrative and financial department.

Source: Burkina Information Agency