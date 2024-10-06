Cervical cancer: a mobile clinic operational in Dori



According to the general director of the Regional Hospital Center (CHR) of Dori, Mr. Stéphane Zagré, this mobile clinic is a converted truck with three compartments.

“There is a reception area where the patient is received in the first instance for taking of vital signs before any referral,” explained Mr. Zagré.

The patient is then directed to one of the two other specialized compartments for mammography or breast ultrasound examinations, gynecological consultations or screening for precancerous lesions of the cervix, added the general director of the CHR of Dori.

In addition to these three specialized compartments, the mobile clinic also has tents that can be deployed in the open air to offer promotional care, such as family planning (FP) or reproductive health care (SRH), he said.

On instructions from the highest national authorities, all services offered by this mobile clinic are free, he explained.

Mr. Zagré expressed his satisfaction at being the beneficiary of this jewel, which increases the capa

cities of health workers in the region, and urged the populations of the Sahel to attend this clinic to benefit from adequate care.

The representative of the regional coordination of women’s organizations in the Sahel, Ms. Guiré Alima/Lompo, expressed her gratitude to the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who has made solving the health problems of the population, particularly those concerning women, his hobbyhorse. She encouraged the beneficiaries to take ownership of this clinic.

On behalf of the Governor of the Sahel region, the High Commissioner of the Séno province, Mr. Émilie Bamas, praised the value of this jewel, expressed his gratitude to the highest authorities of Burkina Faso, and urged the beneficiary populations to attend this mobile clinic.

Source: Burkina Information Agency