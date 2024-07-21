CEO advocates sports for child development



Dr Charles Osasuwa, Chairman/CEO of Hilltop Global Oil and Gas Solutions International Ltd, has advocated the use of sports to drive child development in Nigeria.

Osasuwa made the call when the executive committee members of the IBB International Golf and Country Club , Ladies section led by Lady Captain, Julie Okah-Donli, paid him a visit in Abuja on Friday.

He said that his passion for tennis was birthed when he went for a medical checkup and was advised to do exercise to keep fit.

‘I have really invested in table tennis, because I believe in human development and I am one of the best when it comes to playing tennis in Nigeria.

‘If you do your research, you will know I sponsor table tennis tournaments yearly in this country.

‘The next time I am looking at doing it within west Africa where players will come from different African nations in Benin,’he said

Osasuwa pledged his commitment to supporting the IBB international golf and country club ladies golf session, for the Junior Open starting on Aug.15

to 19 at the Club.

‘I pledge my readiness to support the team in sports development and also join the golfers.

‘I want to join the golfers because of the energy, the enthusiasm and the fact that they want to make a difference,’ he said.

Earlier, Okah-Donli, said the aim of the visit was to intimate the CEO with activities of the club and seek his support especially for the children’s golf day.

She explained that the tournament was one of the pragmatic approaches to golf talent discovery in the country.

Okah-Donli said that the aim was to catch children young and develop them using sports.

‘I thought it was right for us to come and invite you as the father of the day for the junior open coming up at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, starting on Aug. 15 to Aug. 19.

‘The visit came out very positive as expected, and my team and I are very happy with the result of the meeting,’ he said.

Okah-Donli said that the children’s clinic wou

ld take off with about 120 children, while 150 children from the ages of to 16 across Nigeria would participate in the Junior open competition.

Also speaking, the Competition Secretary of the club, Ememe Thompson said that the club organises championship programmes annually .

Thompson said that for this year, the club was looking forward to something better than 2023.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria