Centre of Excellence to Boost Sustainable Industrialization in Africa Inaugurated in Addis Ababa



Addis Ababa: A Centre of Excellence opened in Addis Ababa to promote sustainable industrialization, agricultural modernization, and skills development across Africa.

During his mission to China, UNIDO Director General Gerd Mller, Luo Zhaohui, Chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), and Ethiopian Minister of Industry Melaku Alebel officially inaugurated the China-Africa-UNIDO Centre of Excellence located in Addis Ababa.

The centre is a pioneering tripartite initiative, to promote sustainable industrialization, agricultural modernization, and skills development across Africa.

The initiative is the first tripartite flagship program of its kind, between Ethiopia, CIDCA and the UN agency, according to UNIDO.

In his address, Director General Mller emphasized the significance of the centre, stating, “The Centre of Excellence symbolizes a new era of cooperation and innovation, bringing cutting-edge low-carbon technologies and expertise to Africa.”

Chairman of CIDCA, Luo Zhaohu

i on his part highlighted that the centre is a key implementation of President Xi Jinping’s initiatives to support African development.

Melaku Alebel stressed Ethiopia’s commitment to sustainable development and appreciated the support and cooperation with China and UNIDO.

The Joint Declaration for the Centre of Excellence Programme that was signed on this occasion highlights the ambitions for a long-term development of the programme.

The Centre aims to align with strategic frameworks such as the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and Ethiopia’s Ten-Year Development Plan, contributing to the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

As part of the overall programme, Director General Mller signed agreements with CIDCA for two major projects in Ethiopia which will support mechanized agriculture systems and upgrade the national livestock value chain, improving the agri-business sector and increasing market access in Ethiopia.

Mller also participated in the Second High-Level

Conference of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development, hosted by CIDCA.

In his keynote speech, he emphasized the critical role of sustainable industrial development in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, stressing that sustainable industrialization is a key factor in ending hunger and poverty, providing clean energy for all, and ensuring environmental protection and climate change mitigation.

Source: Ethiopian News Agency