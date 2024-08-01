Center-East: The municipal coordination of citizen monitoring in Dialgaye contributes to the purchase of drones



Ouagadougou: The municipal coordination of citizen monitoring of Dialgaye contributed to the call of the regional coordination for the purchase of surveillance drones with more than 1.6 million FCFA.

Dialgaye, a commune located in the province of Kouritenga approximately thirty (30) kilometers from Tenkodogo, the capital of the region, has demonstrated itself through the civic engagement of its populations.

During his meeting in support of the President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, and the transitional government, on Monday July 29, 2024, they demonstrated exemplary solidarity by collecting the sum of 1,687,375 FCFA immediately handed over to the mission manager Adaman Kamboné.

This contribution is intended for the purchase of surveillance drones for the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) in the Center-East region.

This initiative shows the importance of security in the region and the active role of citizens in protecting populations.

The citizen watch (the Wayiyans), through this act, reaffirms their

support for the fighting forces and their commitment to peace and security.

Local authorities and those responsible for the collection initiative at the regional level welcomed this outpouring of generosity and civic responsibility, indicating that such actions strengthen the social fabric and contribute to closer collaboration between populations and forces. of security.

The fundraising is a sign of the confidence of the people of Dialgaye in initiatives aimed at strengthening regional security.

This collective commitment is an inspiring example for other municipalities in the country, demonstrating that each contribution, no matter how modest, can have a significant impact on the well-being and security of the community.

Source: Burkina Information Agency