Cenored commits to clear debt inherited from joint venture

Posted on by admin

The Central North Regional Electricity Distributor (Cenored) on Thursday promised to clear its debt of N.dollars 2 million owed to NamPower, saying the debt was inherited during the Cenored-Okahandja Municipality joint venture five years ago.

NamPower this week listed Cenored as one of its clients that have defaulted on their monthly agreed payments. The power utility stated that the defaulters, including several regional and local authority councils, now collectively owe it over N.dollars 1 billion. Cenored issued a media statement on Thursday explaining that its debt emanates from the Cenored-Okahandja Municipality joint venture, as the municipality owed NamPower over N.dollars 60 million before the creation of the joint venture.

Cenored further added that a monthly payment agreement between NamPower and the joint venture of N.dollars 300 000 is active and ongoing. It stated that the outstanding N.dollars 2 million will be cleared through this monthly instalment.

“A meeting held Thursday afternoon between Cenored and NamPower in Windhoek established that Cenored was put on the list of defaulters by mistake,” said the statement.

Cenored assured its direct customers that they will not be affected by the planned NamPower electricity cuts to defaulters on 05 June this year. Cenored was established in 2005 to distribute electricity to the residents of Otjozondjupa, Kunene and Omaheke regions, as well as parts of Oshikoto.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency

Related Posts

Roller Skate Hockey: Angola Fail objective in World Cup

Fernando Falle’s “pupils” were losing in the interval by 0-2.After beating Mozambique by 6-1 on Wednesday, the national team was expected to win in order to raise at least one step up from the previous championship in 2017 in China, but Argentina lived…

Germany seeking strengthened partnership with Angola

German ambassador to Angola Stefan Traumann Monday expressed his country’s availability to boost the strategic partnership with Angola and step up the exchange of experiences between the Parliaments of both countries.The diplomat was speaking to the pr…