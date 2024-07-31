CDS tasks officers on dedication to national safety, security



The Chief of Defense Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has tasked top level military officers to demonstrate steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and security of the country.

Musa gave the charge at the opening of the joint Strategic National Security Exercise (STRANEX) 2024 organised by the National Defence Colleges (NDC), on Monday in Abuja.

He was represented by the Director of Peace Keeping Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj.-Gen. Hilary Mabeokwu, at the exercise organised for participants of NDC Course 32 and those of the services’ war colleges.

The CDS said the exercise marked a turning point in their shared resolve to protect the citizens against new threats.

He said that the main goal of STRANEX was to thoroughly test and certify the national security plans in the context of crisis simulations.

According to him, this exercise offers a priceless chance for top level decision making and leadership growth.

Musa said that the participants would refine their crisis management and strategi

c planning abilities as they manoeuvre through challenging situations and make important decisions.

Such experiences, according to him, play a critical role in equipping leaders to effectively handle difficulties in the real world.

‘Our goal in conducting this exercise is to evaluate our preparedness in every area of national defence.

‘All aspects of our national security infrastructure will be examined for military readiness and intelligence capabilities to civil military coordination and strategic communications.

‘Crucially, STRANEX provides a forum for promoting interagency collaboration and coordination,” he said.

The defence chief said the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, intelligence, community and emergency responders could build their ties through such exercise to confront the complicated risks and hardship facing the country.

According to him, beyond its short term goals, STRANEX emphasises a longer term commitm

ent to on-going national security posture modification and enhancement.

‘By recognising our competitive advantages and potential improvement areas, we make sure that our capabilities and policies are strong and adaptable enough to handle changing threats.

‘Part of the goal of this exercise is to break through present obstacles and develop resilience and insight to anticipate future unpredictability.

‘Let us reiterate our steadfast dedication to ensuring the safety and security of our dear country,” he added.

The Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, said the current threats transcend the capability of individual services and agencies, but demanded a seamless unified response.

Olotu, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant and Director of Studies, Maj.-Gen. Lawrence Fejokwu, said: ‘Thus, to effectively combat these challenges, realistic, sustainable and coordinated joint efforts remain paramount.

‘It is in this regard that innovative and strategic training institutions such as NDC, continua

lly exercise complex scenarios, dispose participants to the indicative of informed strategic decision during national crisis.

‘ The exercise is meticulously designed to provide a comprehensive learning and more realistic experience across the grand strategy, management strategy and operational levels,” he said.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria