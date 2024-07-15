CDC, CIHP sensitise pregnant women on HIV, test 284 in Lagos

The Centre For Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the Centre For Integrated Health Programs (CIHP) on Friday sensitised and tested no fewer than 248 pregnant women and others for HIV.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme was held to implement the Baby Shower Toolkit in Congregational Settings for the Prevention Of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV, unveiled in Lagos recently.

NAN reports that beneficiaries were given hospital child delivery packs at the programme, held at the Ilupeju Central Mosque in Lagos.

Dr Timothy Efuntoye, Prevention Branch Chief, CDC, Nigeria, in an interview, said that the aim of the programme was to achieve free transmission of HIV from pregnant women to their unborn children.

Efuntoye stated that the health programme centres embarked on an adaptation of the Baby Shower toolkit into a muslim dominated setting.

‘This is part of the activities to mark the baby shower toolkit which was launched on Wednesday.

‘For the very fir

st time, we are deploying what was adapted in this muslim community to sensitise women and also provide them with test and education on how to prevent Mother-to-Child transmission of HIV,’ he said.

As part of sustainability of the programme, the CDC official said that major gate keepers for the programme had been engaged and they included the Chief Imam of Lagos state and good-spirited individuals among the congregation for support.

Efuntoye noted that CIHP would also engage multilateral agencies within Lagos state, as well as the state government to provide some of the basic supplies that would help to sustain the programme.

According to him, this will help every woman to do her HIV screening and know her status before the birth of her child before delivery.

Dr Francis Ogirima, Director For Clinical Services, CIHP, said that the launch of the baby shower toolkit was to unveil a document that standardised the approach, wh

ile the programme at the religious centre was to domesticate the approach.

Ogirima explained that the baby shower was actually an approach that leveraged congregational settings including the mosque, church and traditional worship centres.

According to him, the programme which started years ago, began with the churches, hence, the need to also extend it to the mosques to capture the Islamic worshippers also.

‘What we do as health programme centres is to leverage those settings where they already go to for faith information to provide them with additional health information.

‘This is to ensure that the muslim women are also reached with critical heath services.

‘Today, we are at the mosque; tomorrow we can be in the church and subsequent days in the traditional centres,’ he said.

Ogirima advised the religious leaders and the traditional health services providers to encourage their congregations to access antenatal care services as much as possible.

He noted that the baby shower was not a substitute to g

oing to the hospital, but a collaboration with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, and Lagos State AIDS Control Agency to refer them to the appropriate healthcare facilities.

Imam Ibrahim Muhammad, Resident Cleric of Ilupeju Central Mosque, lauded CHIP and CDC for organising the programme for the pregnant women, noting that most of them were ignorant of how to contract and also transmit the virus.

Muhammadu noted that the information circulated at the programme revealed that ‘HIV is not a death sentence and we must all know our status and prevent its transmission, especially to the unborn children.’

He pledged to sustain advocacy among the women and also collaborate with other muslim clerics within the state to continue educating their congregation on the virus.

A beneficiary, Mrs Saeedat Balogun, also thanked the organisers for the opportunity, while assuring to always go for checkups to know her health status and

also sensitise her family members and friends on the virus and its preventive measures.

