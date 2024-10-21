Carrinho Business Group to distribute more than 58 million school meals nationwide



More than 58 million school meals will be distributed, in the current academic year, in ten provinces of the country by the Carrinho group, as part of its social responsibility program, ANGOP has learned.

According to a note, the program aims to contribute to reducing student absenteeism and increasing academic performance.

The project, according to the information, will cover the provinces of Benguela, Bengo, Bié, Cuanza-Norte, Cuanza-Sul, Cunene, Huambo, Huíla, Malanje and Uíge.

Currently, the program benefits around 291,970 children from 512 primary schools in the most remote areas of the country and with a high degree of vulnerability.

In the last academic year (2023/2024), the Carrinho Business Group handled more than 52 million snacks to 289,067 students from 10 provinces.

Source: Angola Press News Agency