Capricorn Group launches 2023 schools netball league

The Capricorn Group launched the Group Schools Netball League on Tuesday, with representatives from participating schools and the Namibia Schools Sports Union (NSSU) in attendance.

Bank Windhoek previously supported the league, but it was taken over by the Capricorn Group in 2019.

Marlize Horn, Group Executive of Brand and Corporate Affairs at Capricorn, at the occasion said the league will feature 69 teams from eight regions: Khomas, ||Kharas, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Otjikoto, Omaheke and Erongo. The matches will be hosted in Stampriet, Rehoboth, Outjo, Otjiwarongo, Swakopmund and Windhoek.

Horn said the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League has 690 players representing 24 schools, 11 of which are public and 13 private.

There are six age groups competing for the title of 2023 Capricorn Group Schools Netball League national champions, spanning from Under-12 to Under-19.

“We are proud of our contribution towards the promotion and development of netball in Namibia by offering a platform for netball players to compete for a national title. Netball, and sport in general, allows the youth to build character and learn about teamwork, commitment and hard work. We are excited to launch the 2023 season of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League and are pleased with the large number of netball teams from across Namibia that entered the league. Capricorn Group will continue to support sports development, in particular women’s sports,” Horn said.

According to Liezel Garbers, Chairperson of the Capricorn Group Schools Netball League, sport is an important tool in the development of youth, contributing to their physical, psychological and social wellbeing.

“We are really happy to begin the 2023 Capricorn Group Schools Netball Super League and are looking forward to some fantastic matches,” she said.

The league is endorsed by the NSSU as the national schools’ netball league for A-teams.

The matches are scheduled as follows:

Round 1: 19-20 May 2023

Round 2: 02-03 June 2023

Round 3: 28-29 July 2023

Round 4: 11-12 August 2023

Round 5: 18-19 August 2023

Round 6 (Finals): 25-26 August 2023

