CAN2025: Angola beats Ghana in Kumasi



The Palancas Negras (Angolan national football team nickname), positively begin the ‘race’ towards their 9th participation in the biggest African soccer competition, as a result of the goal scored by Milson, at 90+2 of the matches.

The Angolan team started the game with Neblú, Bastos, Carmo, Gaspar, Fredy (cap.), Show, Fortuna, Clinton, Nteka, Mabululu and Gelson, while the Ghanaians lined up with Ati Zigi, Salisu, Mumin, Saidu, Lamptey, Owusu, Partey (cap.), Samanyo, Fatawu, Kuduse and Ayew.

The match was officiated by Rwandan referee Samuel Uwikunda.

In the next round, Angola will play against Sudan, at 8pm on Monday (9th), at the Estádio 11 de Novembro, in Luanda.

On Wednesday, Sudan defeated Niger, also 1-0.

Angola and Sudan lead the Ggroup F standings with three points each.

CAN 2025 will be held in Morocco in 2025.

Angola debuted in the biggest continental football competition in 1996, in South Africa, followed by participations in 1998 (Burkina Faso), 2006 (Egypt), Ghana (2008), Angola (2010),

Equatorial Guinea (2012), Gabon (2013), South Africa (2019), Egypt (2023) and Côte d’Ivoire (2023, but in the CAN held in 2024).

Source: Angola Press News Agency