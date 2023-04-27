Cabinet Council analyses organic law of ERCA

Angola’s Cabinet Counci assessed Wednesday in Luanda the proposal that amends the Organic Law of the Regulatory Entity of Angolan Media (ERCA).

The session, chaired by the President João Lourenço, analysed the legal diploma aimed at clarifying some provisions and reinforcing the role of ERCA.

The move is intended to ensure better performance of the functions of regulation and supervision of the media, to guarantee the objectivity, impartiality of information, safeguarding freedom of expression, enshrined in the Constitution.

The meeting also examined the law that amends the Journalist Statute.

Statute of the African Court

The session analysed the resolution approving the Protocol on Amendments to the Statute of the African Court of Justice and Human Rights.

Transport market

On the other hand, the resolution approving Angola’s accession to the Solemn Declaration on the Single Market for Air Transport in Africa was also analysed.

Education sector

The session also amended the Remuneration Statute for the Career of Education Agents, with a view to including an additional remuneration in the table of subsidies to which agents in the sector are entitled, known as “Attendency Premium”.

Foreign policy

The participants also approved the agreement between the Government of Angola and Poland on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports.

Still, the session endorsed the cooperation protocol between the National Police of Angola and the Police Force of Namibia.

The Cabinet Council also approved the agreement between the Government of Angola and Côte d’Ivoire on the reciprocal exemption of entry visas for holders of diplomatic and service passports.

The memorandum of understanding on the creation of a bilateral commission between the Government of Angola and the United Republic of Tanzania was also approved.

The Cabinet Council also approved the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the Diplomatic Academy “Venâncio de Moura” of the Angolan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Center for Foreign Affairs of Mozambique, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation of Africa East of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Conservation of buildings

The Council was informed about the survey carried out, regarding the state of maintenance and conservation of public and private buildings throughout the country, as well as those acquired by the State outside the country, in order to determine their level of conservation.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)