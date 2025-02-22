C4i Upgrade to Further Secure Nigeria’s Maritime Domain



Lagos: The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) says the latest C4i intelligence tools into its surveillance operations will further enhance maritime security and regulatory compliance within the sector. The NIMASA’s Head, Public Relations, Mr Osagie Edward, made this known in Lagos.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the C4i Centre, which stands for Command, Control, Communication, Computer and Intelligence, is a critical component of the Deep Blue Project. Edward explained that the C4i intelligence system played a key role in intelligence gathering and data collection, contributing significantly to securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.





The official noted that as a result of these efforts, the country had maintained zero piracy incidents for over 24 months. He said: ‘The Surveillance Unit of the Shipping Development Department at NIMASA has been granted single-user access to the Windward tool of the C4i intelligence system. This is in a strategic move to bolster surveillance and enhance revenue generation.’





He further stated that this development extends the application of the C4i facility previously focused on safety and security into shipping development and revenue optimisation. ‘This is by leveraging advanced technology, NIMASA aims to strengthen intelligence gathering, improve maritime surveillance, and block revenue leakages, ensuring a more efficient and transparent system.’





Edward said that the Management of NIMASA, under the leadership of Dr Dayo Mobereola, had reiterated its commitment to improving internal processes to achieve optimal performance across all operational areas.

