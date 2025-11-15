C-PACT Conference in Abuja to Propel Economic Growth and Strengthen Intra-African Trade



Abuja: Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, announced that the upcoming Customs-Partnership for African Cooperation in Trade (C-PACT) Conference in Abuja is expected to drive economic growth and enhance intra-continental trade across Africa. The NCS is committed to advancing Nigeria’s implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the conference, organized by the NCS in partnership with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), will be held from Monday to Wednesday. Adeniyi revealed during a press briefing at the State House in Abuja that President Bola Tinubu is focused on using trade as a catalyst for economic development, job creation, and poverty alleviation.

President Tinubu has emphasized the importance of re-establishing Nigeria as a trade hub, and the administration’s priorities include addressing port congestion, renewing infrastructure, and adopting modern platforms like the national single win

dow to boost competitiveness. Adeniyi highlighted the significance of these initiatives in promoting intra-African trade.

Adeniyi also noted that the AfCFTA’s implementation is a key performance indicator for him, as directed by the President. He has engaged with customs administrations across Africa and the AfCFTA Secretariat to ensure customs agencies fulfill their roles in the agreement. A recent meeting in Ghana with the AfCFTA Secretary-General underscored the readiness of customs to contribute to the regional economic group’s success.

The NCS plays a crucial role in enforcing rules of origin, providing trade preferences, and eliminating duties across African countries. Lessons from the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme have highlighted the need for stronger collaboration among customs agencies, economic operators, and cross-border trade institutions.

The designation of Tinubu as Africa’s Champion of Intra-African Trade and Nigeria’s selection to host the next Intra-African Trade Fair have further mo

tivated agencies like NEPC and NEXIM to increase Nigerian exports to African markets. Adeniyi confirmed that over 30 African customs administrations, including several Director-General level participants, have registered for the conference, with the private sector representing the largest bloc.

The conference will begin with a session focusing on the private sector to tackle non-tariff barriers and operational challenges in cross-border trade. Adeniyi reported that the NCS has strengthened its revenue collection, national security, and trade facilitation roles, leading to significant revenue increases in 2023 and 2024.

C-PACT, backed by the World Customs Organisation, aims to transform African trade by fostering cooperation, transparency, and agility within customs systems, ultimately expanding lawful trade and promoting sustainable development.