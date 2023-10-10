Butchers pledge safe, hygienic meat for Enugu residents

The Enugu Urban Butchers Association (EUBA) has pledged its commitment to safe and hygienic meat for Enugu residents in both independent butcher’s shops and counters.

The newly-elected Chairman of EUBA Ogbete Main Market Branch, Chief Nnaemeka Nworie, made this known in Enugu immediately after being sworn after its election on Monday.

According to Nworie, having stringent food safety practice in a butchers’ shops is essential when it comes to running a successful and healthy meat selling business.

“We will strictly abide by the food hygiene guides in our place of business. The meat must not be contaminated during handling or packaging in the butcher’s shop.

“Any utensil used to handle meat should be cleaned thoroughly after each use. If utensils are not used, anybody handling meat should use disposable gloves and practice good hand washing hygiene,” he said.

On the association, the new chairman promised to run an inclusive administration, adding that butchers line in Ogbete Main Market would continue to be a good place for business to thrive.

“I thank the electoral committee that conducted the election which brought us in as executive of Enugu Urban Butchers Association.

“Today, we have taken the oath of office to abide by the constitution of the association in piloting the affairs of butchers in Enugu.

“Henceforth, I am assuring butchers that butcher’s line will be a better place to do business. I am here to serve everybody,” he said.

Earlier, the legal adviser of the association, Mr J.C. Nwankwo, while administering Oath of office, charged them to abide by the constitution of EUBA.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria