Business fraternity remembers Geingob



WINDHOEK: The late Dr Hage Geingob was a visionary leader who understood the crucial role business played in the economic growth and building of opportunities for the people of Namibia.

This is how the Namibian business fraternity will remember President Geingob, according to Zebra Kasete, president of the Chamber of Mines of Namibia. Members of the business fraternity gathered at the late Head of State’s private residence, Casa Rosalia in Windhoek, to pay their respects on Monday.

‘Dr Hage Geingob was not only a great leader, he was a guiding light for the mining fraternity. Throughout his tenure he exemplified unwavering moral and ethical principles which paved the way for his ambitious endeavour in reshaping governance and instilling transparency and accountability in the private sector,’ Kasete stated.

Kasete was the last business leader to meet with Geingob. It is in this meeting where the late country leader made the remark, ‘I’ll leave the country in good shape.’

Kasete remarked that Geingob had sh

ared with him that he wishes to leave behind a legacy of strong governance institutions with good systems and predictable processes in Namibia and the African continent at large.

Also speaking at the tribute ceremony was Sven Thieme, Executive Chairman of the Olthaver and List Group/Cleanergy Namibia, remarked that under Geingob’s leadership, Namibia gained recognition on the global stage as a destination for investment in the development of green hydrogen.

President of the Bankers Association of Namibia, Conrad Dempsey said in honouring the president’s legacy, the bankers association will continue to do what matters – building a Namibia that can compete on the global stage and driving an inclusive Namibian society where no one is left behind.

Representing Namibian young entrepreneurs and women in business, Mareka Masule, vice chairperson of the Namibian Network of the Cosmetics Industry, said Geingob created an environment in which young people could thrive and constantly grow.

‘He never ignored the vi

ews and aspirations of us young people,’ added Masule.

The tribute also included performances by various artists and musical groups such as the Nam Gospel United Choir.

