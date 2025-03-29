

Lagos: Experts have emphasised the importance of team alignment, a high-performance culture, employee engagement, and effective leadership in attracting funding and ensuring business sustainability for entrepreneurs and start-ups. They made the call at the American Business Council (ABC) Business-for-Business (B4B) Revenue Acceleration Programme.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mrs. Edememe Oladiji-Wusu, Executive Director of Semper Discens Ltd., noted that the growth of Africa rested on the shoulders of entrepreneurs. She stressed the importance of team alignment with an organisation’s goals and the necessity of reinforcing the vision consistently. Oladiji-Wusu explained that when vision, execution, and culture are aligned, business growth becomes an intentional act. Teams that are aligned, bringing their heads, hearts, and hands to work, make scaling possible.





Oladiji-Wusu highlighted the need to foster synergy between sales, marketing, and operations while ensuring that every team member understands how their individual contribution connects to the organisation’s vision. She noted that the event aimed at building Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) would assist in driving their alignment process to enhance scalability.





Napa Onwusah, Founder of B4B Partners, stressed the importance of ensuring that early-stage businesses effectively scale their revenue operation in competitive markets aligned with organisational visions and goals. She mentioned that investors look for traction and scalability in start-ups before committing to investments. Onwusah advised entrepreneurs and start-ups to understand the basics of revenue, from product to sales, and how to maintain a sustainable sales engine.





Onwusah also underscored the importance of mentorship and education for start-up founders, especially those from a tech background, who might lack understanding of sales engines and revenue mechanics. She encouraged business owners to work with partners like ABC to support their operations through accelerators, training, or information, and to implement the knowledge they gain.

