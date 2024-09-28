Burkinabe diplomacy presents the country’s situation to multilateral partners in New York



The Burkinabe delegation to the 79th UN General Assembly presented the concrete situation prevailing in Burkina Faso, the vision of the authorities in place and especially the expectations vis-à-vis multilateral and bilateral partners, on September 27 in New York.

The Minister in charge of Foreign Affairs, Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré and his colleagues from Health and Budget spoke in turn with the Executive Director of UNICEF, Catherine Russel, Carl Skau, Deputy Director of the World Food Programme, and the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Aminata Mohamed, according to the communication service of Burkinabe diplomacy.

The head of the Burkinabe delegation explained to the partners that many results have been achieved thanks to the commitment of the authorities but also thanks to

the support of the United Nations agencies, and that it is more necessary than ever to consolidate these results, through a mobilization of resources in support of the government’s initiatives, to meet the security and development challenges.

“We do not have the right to let the results of our efforts dissipate, at the risk of finding ourselves in a situation where the cost of inaction will be more bitter. And this commitment from partners is expected both for Burkina Faso and for the other AES countries, because by providing support to the Sahel, it is the entire West African region that will benefit from this support,” explains Minister Karamoko Traoré.

To the UN Under-Secretary-General, the Burkinabe delegation insisted on the need to build a robust response to the security and development challenges facing Burkina Faso and the Sahel, but this response must imperatively be found by involving the Sahelians.

The head of Burkinabe diplomacy also explained the dangers and risks to which partners expose the

populations benefiting from their programs, by putting forward principles instead of reality.

In the same vein, Minister Traoré had discussions with the World Bank administrator in charge of Burkina Faso, Abdoul Salam Bello, on the current situation and the future of cooperation between this international financial institution and Burkina Faso.

Overall, the UN figures listened attentively to the Burkinabe delegation. They promised to lead the advocacy, for a mobilization of partners for the benefit of Burkina Faso.

The head of Burkinabe diplomacy took the opportunity of these meetings to welcome the good collaboration that exists between his department and the United Nations teams on site in Ouagadougou, and said he hoped that this good atmosphere would continue to characterize the cooperation between the Burkinabe government and the United Nations System.

