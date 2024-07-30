Burkina : Une inondation fait de nombreux dégSts à Banfora



the town of Banfora woke up this Monday July 29, 2024, to heavy rain falling during the night from Sunday to Monday July 29, 2024 until around 3 p.m., causing several damages to Malicia park located in Tarfila in sector 11 of Banfora and also paralyzing road traffic on the RN7 at the bridge in said sector.

The rain from Sunday July 28 to Monday July 29, 2024, caused a lot of damage in the town of Banfora, in the Cascades region.

The Tarfila district in sector 11 of Banfora was the most affected. Several places in this neighborhood are under water. Malicia park was not spared from the floods. In fact, the swimming pool, the bar, the kitchen and the sheds are under water and part of the park wall has collapsed.

Road traffic was paralyzed on certain axes, notably the Banfora-Bobo axis on the RN7 for hours.

‘We lost everything in this park. All constructions, materials and equipment are underwater,’ announces the General Director of Malicia Parc.

‘The construction of the park cost us hundreds of millions, ev

erything went down the drain. It’s a loss-making investment,’ she adds.

Source: Burkina Information Agency