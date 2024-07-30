Burkina: The JAM association supports IDPs in Laye with food and clothing



Ouagadougou: The JAM Burkina Association offered Saturday, food and clothing to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in the commune of Laye in the province of Kourwéogo.

The JAM Burkina association and its partners provided humanitarian aid on Saturday July 26, 2024 to IDPs living in the commune of Laye, in the province of Kourwéogo.

The donation consists, among other things, of bags of corn and rice and several lots of clothing for women, men and children.

This donation ceremony took place in the presence of the President of the special delegation (PDS) of the municipality, staff and a representative of Social Action.

‘We came today to visit our Burkinabé brothers and sisters displaced because of the security situation and to provide them with moral support and food,’ explained the president of the association, Ms. Ilboudo/Cissé Aïssata.

According to Ms. Ilboudo, despite their displaced situation, they must remain dignified and this justifies the donation of its structure for the benefit of vulner

able people.

The PDS of the commune of Laye, Saïdou Milogo, for his part, thanked the JAM Burkina association and its members for its gesture which will relieve the suffering of poor families.

The representative of the PDI, Saïdou Sigué, said he was satisfied with the support of the association and hoped that the initiative would be renewed for them. ‘We are very happy with this assistance and we are also calling on other people of goodwill to come to our aid,’ urged Mr. Sigue, the PDI of Barama.

He also noted that for six months, they have not received any support from any structure and took the opportunity to wish the JAM Burkina association.

The association is not its first action, it also offered a 10 ha field to the IDPs of Gamtoré, seeds and organic manure for agricultural activities with a view to supporting their families.

Created in 2020, the Jam Burkina association is a humanitarian structure which intervenes with the government of Burkina Faso to provide comfort to vulnerable people.

Source:

Burkina Information Agency