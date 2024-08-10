Burkina: SONATUR offers infrastructure worth more than 431 million to the populations of Dogona



Ouagadougou: The National Urban Land Development Company (SONATUR) offered yesterday, Friday, community infrastructure worth more than 431 million FCFA to the populations of the reception area of Dogona, in the town of Bobo-Dioulasso.

According to the Minister in charge of Urban Planning and Housing, Mikaïlou Sidibé, these achievements fall under the societal responsibility of SONATUR. They reflect the company’s commitment to contributing to sustainable development and the well-being of local communities, he added.

The minister also indicated that these infrastructures are in addition to the government’s efforts in the areas of health, education and access to drinking water.

The Minister in charge of Health, Dr Robert Kargougou, welcomed a gesture which will

improve the geographical and financial accessibility of beneficiaries to health services.

Dr Kargougou also promised to make the health center operational as soon as possible for the benefit of the populations.

Source: Burkina Information Agency