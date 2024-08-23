Burkina has made significant progress in modernizing administration and governance



Burkina has recorded significant progress in the modernization of administration and good governance, AIB learned Thursday, during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Appolinaire Kyelem de Tambela .

Minister Basolma Bazié, on behalf of the Prime Minister, praised the efforts and professionalism of the actors involved in this process, highlighting the progress made since 2022 to modernize the Burkinabè administration and strengthen good governance.

‘Among the progress of modernization, we have, among other things, access to competitions via online registrations and corrections, thus guaranteeing the transparency and efficiency of the process, the digitalization of public services now allowing online payment of taxes, and the use of electronic stamps,’ he said.

In addition, Dr. Sidi Barry, permanent secretary of the MABG, indicated that this session made it possible to adopt two essential reports: the status of the implementation of the national strategy for modernization of public administration, and the s

tate of governance in 2023. ‘These documents will serve as a basis for new directions aimed at strengthening current actions,’ he said.

Dr Sidi Barry attests that initiatives such as the development of 51 e-services, the popularization of the law on political neutrality, and the reforms undertaken, reducing the delays in access to justice for citizens, demonstrate continued efforts to improve governance.

Dr Sidi Barry added: ‘We can say that in 2023, major actions have been undertaken, and if the dynamic is maintained, we could move towards a modernization of our administration, but above all a strengthening of good governance in Burkina Faso . »

These initiatives illustrate the government’s determination to continue modernizing the administration and establishing effective governance, despite persistent challenges.

Source: Burkina Information Agency