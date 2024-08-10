Burkina Faso: President Traoré invites young Africans to use their energy to change the world



Ouagadougou: The President of Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré, on Friday urged young Africans to use their strengths to change the world.

‘We must take advantage of the time given to us and use the energy necessary to positively change the world,’ said Captain Ibrahim Traoré.

The President of Faso spoke Friday in Ouagadougou to young people from the 13 regions of Burkina Faso and 54 African countries to commemorate International Youth Day.

Furthermore, the Head of State invited young people to get rid of vices such as cowardice, betrayal and incompetence, which, according to him, are exploited by imperialists to enslave African leaders with the aim of exploit the wealth of their country.

‘A coward is always afraid. And when we are afraid, we become slaves. Our ancestors were not cowards; This is why we are not afraid and we will never be afraid,’ assured the President of Faso.

‘Africans were traitors for the slave trade to succeed. It is because Africans were traitors that colonization was able to impose it

self in Africa,’ indicated the Head of State.

For him, Patrice Lumumba of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Victor Biaka Boda of Ivory Coast paid the price of betrayal in their fight against imperialism.

Concerning the incompetents, the president claims that they are allies of imperialism. ‘They can slow down the development of a country, make you doubt yourself.’

Referring to the theme of the edition, ‘Integration, security, peace and development: role of African youth’, Captain Ibrahim Traoré demonstrated the link between integration, security and development.

For his part, the president of the Pan-African Youth Union, also president of the Burkinabè National Youth Council, Moumouni Dialla, invited his peers to unity, solidarity and to make common cause with the President of the Faso for the total liberation of the African continent.

According to him, the President of Faso is a leader who inspires with his exemplary nature and his patriotism. It brings real hope for the current generation.

Source:

Burkina Information Agency