Burkina: Combatant Forces save a thousand civilians from carnage in the Eastern region



Ouagadougou: A Combating Forces resupply mission was attacked on the afternoon of Friday August 9, 2024 in the Eastern region by terrorists. The soldiers managed to bring nearly a thousand civilians who accompanied them to safety, before inflicting a crushing defeat on the enemy, thanks to significant air support.

The rainy season is in full swing in Burkina, making some roads difficult to use, especially in remote areas. Despite these constraints, the Combatant Forces continue their patriotic missions to reconquer territory from terrorists.

On Friday August 9, 2024, in the afternoon, while the FDS and VDP were carrying out a resupply operation in the eastern zone, armed terrorist groups ambushed them.

Very quickly, the patriots formed a shield and escorted the thousand civilians to a secure area.

The enemy thinks of an escape and begins to burn and steal vehicles.

After bringing civilians to safety and avoiding the feared carnage, the Combatant Forces work together with the sky operators to retaliate ag

ainst the attackers.

At 4 p.m., the fighting raged then the enemy fled. Aerial vectors set out in pursuit of the terrorists who managed to steal two trucks and two pickups.

There is no question of leaving this material to the murderers: the order is given to destroy them with the vehicles.

Towards Nassougou, the terrorists stop to inspect the contents of a first truck. They do not see the missile coming that will destroy them.

Meanwhile, their accomplices who followed them tried to reach Nassougou. Shortly before arriving, they take a break, hoping to get going again. The air operators then hit the pickup truck head-on, killing the nearby attackers.

Other fugitives try to leave with the second loaded truck. But these looters will also be destroyed by a missile.

The air vectors are patient. A few moments later, some criminals return to collect the last pickup. They will all be killed in the strike on the vehicle.

Late at night, around 10 p.m., a column of survivors who had hidden themselves well came ou

t of their shelters and tried to reach their base.

In the forest of Nassougou Park, they settle under large trees, believing they are in a conquered zone. These terrorists constantly come and go, believing themselves to be saved.

Except they have a few hours left to live. Indeed, an air vector, equipped with large missiles under the wings, is heading towards them.

Around 3 a.m., the moment is opportune. The aerial operators launch a first large missile at the vermin. Their accomplices, camouflaged a few hundred meters away, begin to run to the point of exhaustion towards a new hiding place.

They will suffer the same fate, as another powerful missile falls on them.

It will be the same for another group, not far from the scene, who thought they were invisible. These killers have been neutralized.

Survivors take refuge in a building in the middle of the forest. On the morning of August 10, 2024, around 4 a.m., the building was reduced to ashes.

Those who thought they would kill with impunity and leave wit

h loaded trucks experienced a terrifying night before their journey to hell.

On Sunday August 11, 2024, four terrorists return to the scene of the stolen pickup strikes, with the mission of extracting the corpse of their leader. They are struck by a missile. As these criminals value their remains, a second missile is sent to completely incinerate the corpses.

In addition to this great victory, the Fighting Forces won other equally important battles.

Also on August 11, around 6 a.m., the air carriers went to lend a hand to an attacked position in Sagouem, in the Center-North region. Thanks to several strikes, they settled the scores of the fleeing enemy.

Earlier, on August 8, 2024, around 2:30 p.m., air operators came to the aid of the VDP post of Sanpelga, 5 km east of Séguénéga, which was under attack. The VDP, supported by the detachment, forced the enemy to surrender and flee.

The assassins, very numerous, headed north where they hoped to cross a pond.

The air carriers opened fire on the water, killi

ng several criminals.

Out of the water, the hunt continued against the fugitives thanks to several strikes. The ground units quickly set out in pursuit and combed the first strike points to recover the equipment that was still usable.

Let us recall that in the Boucle du Mouhoun, a GUMI unit and VDP set up, on the night of August 7 to 8, 2024, an ambush for a gang of criminals who were operating in the area. Several terrorists were neutralized and weapons of war recovered.

On August 3, 2024, in the middle of the day, units of the 12th Rapid Intervention Battalion, in an operational preparation exercise in tandem with the men of the 7th BIR, launched an offensive against the enemy in the Koumana area, on the banks of the Mouhoun river. Thanks to their self-sacrifice, at least 24 criminals were neutralized and war materials and logistics were recovered.

Finally, as part of Operation Samandin in the Center-North, the Leopard unit, on offensive reconnaissance in the Basma area, succeeded in neutralizing severa

l criminals and recovering war material.

According to AIB sources, territorial reconquest and peace restoration operations continue on all fronts.

Source : Burkina Information Agency