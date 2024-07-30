Burkina: Combatant Forces inflict losses on terrorists on several fronts



Ouagadougou: The Combatant Forces have inflicted significant losses on terrorists who attacked some of their positions in recent days. A large quantity of equipment was also seized by the soldiers.

In the Boucle du Mouhoun, more precisely in Sanaba, the Fighting Forces crushed the enemy who had to flee, abandoning corpses and war equipment.

In the East, in the Bogandé area, BIR 19 destroyed several bases, neutralized dozens of criminals and recovered war materials.

In the town of Djibo, terrorists attempted major incursions twice.

Several terrorists were neutralized by fighter jets while combat drones pursued others to their last entrenchments.

In Sibè, north of Djibo, a violent missile settled the score of the assassins hidden in abandoned houses.

In Bouro, still north of Djibo, a large missile fell on the houses where criminals had taken refuge.

Other criminals managed to reach their base in the Bouro woods. While taking stock of their misdeeds, the Sky Fighters targeted a large group and burned them

to ashes.

Other air vectors came into action and took over in tracking down the survivors.

A group that was able to reach Nassoumbou thought they were out of the woods. Except that a missile split the sky and crashed under the large hangar that served as their command post.

According to our information, operations are far from over because soldiers are on alert at all levels.

Source: Burkina Information Agency