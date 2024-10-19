Buhari felicitates Gowon on 90th birthday



Former President Muhammadu Buhari has paid tribute to Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former military Head of State, as he marks his 90th birthday.

In a statement on Friday by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari praised Gowon’s visionary leadership and dedication to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

Buhari said the former military ruler’s far-sighted leadership and commitment to the nation’s unity and future development was praiseworthy.

‘We honour his invaluable contributions to our nation’s continued existence as one, and the progress that has come with that.

‘Today we pay a humble tribute a distinguished statesman and a soldier, who had all the qualities of a successful army commander,’ Buhari said.

He said Nigerians would continue to be proud of Gowon and the officers and men he led for their courage and gallantry in preserving the unity and territorial integrity of the nation.

‘I pay homage to all those who served and laid their lives for the country. Gowon and the team he led will continue to inspire the young gene

rations and the country for a long time,’ Buhari said.

He conveyed his appreciation for the resolute dedication of the former Head of State as he continued to offer service to the nation and its people.

Buhari also applauded Gowon’s role in leading his pet project ‘Nigeria Prays’.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria