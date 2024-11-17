

Lagos: Former President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday governorship election in Ondo State which returned Gov. Lucky Aiyeditawa. In his reaction to the outcome of the election, the former president said the voters had spoken lucidly and loudly about the confidence they have in the party and the governor.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, Buhari stated in a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Sunday that the voters had expressed their wish through the ballot box, adding that this should be respected by other stakeholders. The former president noted that the election’s outcome had demonstrated the resilience of democracy in a country as large and diverse as Nigeria.

He further challenged the governor-elect to implement policies that promote economic growth, address unemployment and inflation, and pursue welfare programmes aimed at improving the lives of the citizens. Buhari also praised the Independent National Electoral Commiss

ion and law enforcement agencies for their efforts in mitigating issues observed in previous elections.

Buhari extended his good wishes to Aiyeditawa and his team for a successful tenure in office.