Bruno records double-double in NBA regular season last stage

The Angolan power forward Bruno Fernando scored 19 points and recorded 10 rebounds and with that achievement he was one of the players who was prominent in the last game of the NBA regular season, played on Sunday night in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Despite his team´s defeat, the Atlanta Hawks, who lost to his former team Celtics by 114-120, the Angolan player only played 22 minutes.

Bruno Fernando had an efficiency of 72.7% (8/11) in field shots and 75% (3/4) in free throws.

The Atlanta Hawks although already defeated are qualified for the “Play-In Tournament”, in which they will face the winner of the match between Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

Bruno Fernando, 24 years old, is the first and only Angolan to reach the NBA. He is 2,6 meters tall and was graduated at the 1º de Agosto school.

Bruno has also played in Houston Rockets and Maine Celtics teams.

Source: Angola Press News Agency

