Golpo AI secures oversubscribed seed round to transform communication through interactive AI videos

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Golpo, the AI-powered platform that transforms documents and prompts into interactive explainer videos, announced today it has raised $4.1 million in a heavily oversubscribed seed round led by BNVT Capital (spin out from the Gates Foundation and Hedosophia), alongside Emergence Capital, Y Combinator, Afore Capital and others. The raise attracted overwhelming investor demand, forcing the founders to turn away significant additional capital.

Golpo was founded by brothers Shraman Kar (19) and Shreyas Kar (20) who dropped out of their computer science degrees at Stanford to realise their vision of making AI video communication practical, scalable, and accessible to everyone.

“One year ago, I was sitting in my final high school class, thrilled to be heading to Stanford,” said Shraman Kar, co-founder of Golpo. “If you told me then that I’d drop out a year later to build a company with my brother, I’d have laughed. But some problems are too important to ignore.”

The brothers saw a fundamental gap in the AI video landscape. Current generation models like Sora and VEO 3 excel at short, cinematic, and flashy videos (“a dog dancing on the moon”), but fail at practical communication tasks like explaining a 10-step onboarding workflow or teaching multivariable calculus. Their reliance on scaling compute-heavy approaches is both unsustainable and misaligned with real-world use cases.

Golpo AI takes a different path. It is purpose-built for explainer videos:

Up to 30 minutes of coherent, interactive video (vs. <10 seconds in other models)

World’s first customisable AI video platform with frame-by-frame editing, turning one-shot AI generations into controllable, reliable workflows. For the first time, AI videos can actually be reliable

45x cheaper than existing AI video models like VEO

Technically accurate (able to handle spelling, diagrams, workflows)

Best-in-class for education, training, and enterprise communication

“Veo and Sora can generate cinematic spectacle, but they cannot even spell words correctly, let alone support technical or instructional content,” said Shreyas Kar, co-founder of Golpo. “Golpo is designed from the ground up for clarity, not just wow.”

Since launching, Golpo has proven to be a game-changer for customers across a variety of use cases and industries:

Education – School districts are adopting Golpo to transform lessons into interactive videos.

– School districts are adopting Golpo to transform lessons into interactive videos. Corporate Learning & Development (L&D) – Companies use Golpo to create personalized training modules and onboarding workflows.

– Companies use Golpo to create personalized training modules and onboarding workflows. Sales & Marketing – Teams turn pitch decks and documents into engaging explainer videos.

– Teams turn pitch decks and documents into engaging explainer videos. Internal Communications – Organizations convert memos and policies into clear, interactive video formats.

“What once took months can now be done in seconds, and Golpo got there faster than any other AI startup working on the same problem. This new video technology has the potential to open access to the world’s knowledge on a scale never seen before,” said Chris Corbishley, Managing Partner at BNVT Capital, following a major breakthrough that came with Golpo’s release of frame-by-frame editing, the first ever in AI video. This feature moves AI video generation from a one-shot, unpredictable process into a controllable, reliable workflow, where users can adjust and regenerate individual moments simply without redoing the entire video.

The funding will be used to expand the team, enhance AI product capabilities, and deepen integrations with enterprise customers.

About Golpo AI

Golpo (video.golpoai.com) is the leading AI platform for creating explainer videos from prompts, documents, and enterprise workflows. Founded in 2025 by brothers Shraman (19) and Shreyas (20) Kar, Golpo’s mission is to unlock the world’s knowledge by making AI video practical, accessible and sustainable.

Shraman Kar +15024326863 founders@golpoai.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9548268