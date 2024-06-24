

The United Kingdom based leadership development organisation TEXEM UK has urged Nigerian executives to be resilient in their leadership responsibilities to achieve best goals in volatile economic environments.

In a statement on its website, TEXEM’s Director, Special Projects, Caroline Lucas expressed the need for the leaders to revitalise their organisations so as to inspire sustainable growth in a recovering economy like Nigeria.

Lucas said in an era of unprecedented volatility, senior executives grapple with a myriad of challenges that necessitate innovative strategies and resilient leadership.

She said that the TEXEM programme in Lagos, scheduled for July 17 and July 18, presents a transformative opportunity to invigorate Nigerian organisations and foster sustainable growth in the country’s economy.

The programme is titled ‘Revitalise Your Organisation: Inspire Sustainable Growth In A Recovering Economy’.

‘In today’s interconnected and unpredictable world, resilience extends far beyond mere operationa

l continuity during crises.

‘True resilience embodies a company’s capacity to absorb stress, recover critical functionality, and thrive in new circumstances.

‘This holistic view of resilience, as a strategic advantage, enables companies to capitalize on opportunities when competitors are least prepared,’ the director said.

Lucas said the TEXEM programme underscores the importance of embedding resilience into all organisational functions, from finance, IT to customer service.

‘Through case studies and role-playing exercises, executives will acquire practical tools to operationalise resilience and drive long-term performance.

‘While resilience is essential, regeneration propels business strategy further.

‘Regeneration entails making bold, proactive moves that reconnect companies with their strategic foundations,’ Lucas said.

She added that this approach transcends mere survival, fostering long-term value and enduring competitive advantage.

‘Executives will explore how to develop business models that gen

erate greater long-term value, support a culture of continuous learning and development, and leverage technology to unlock new opportunities.

‘This programme will equip leaders with the skills to drive sustainable growth and adaptability in an ever-changing world.

‘The future of work, characterised by rapid technological advancements, geopolitical shifts, and evolving consumer demands, requires adaptable leadership,’ she said.

Lucas urged leaders to leverage emerging technologies and navigate complex stakeholder landscapes with a ‘learn-it-all’ mindset.

‘The TEXEM programme will delve into the Learning Executives Framework, helping participants develop a vision, deliver values, and master the art of persuasion.

‘By fostering an environment that encourages innovation and flexibility, executives will be better prepared to win in turbulent times.

‘The programme’s methodology, including group discussions, self-reflection, and peer-to-peer learning, will enhance participants’ ability to lead through uncertai

nty and drive their organisations toward future success,’ she said.

Lucas asserted that by participating in this programme, executives will enhance their strategic thinking and problem-solving capabilities.

‘The immersive learning experience, guided by Prof. Paul Griffith and other distinguished faculty, will challenge assumptions and stimulate innovative thinking.

‘Interactive activities such as case studies, assessments, and role-playing will deepen understanding and enable the application of new concepts in real-world scenarios.

‘The ultimate goal of the TEXEM programme is to equip leaders with the knowledge and skills to inspire sustainable growth and long-term prosperity,’ she said.

Lucas added that by fostering adaptability, amplifying purpose, and balancing short-term efficiency with long-term resilience, participants would drive their organisations toward enduring success.

Source: South News Agency of Nigeria