Breast Cancer, not death sentence – FCT official



Dr Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi, the Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has counseled women not to see breast cancer as death sentence.

Benjamin-Laniyi gave the advice during the Fitness and Breast Cancer Awareness walk organised by the Nigerian Navy Officers Wives Association (NOWA) in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, on Saturday in Abuja.

She said that the coming together of women to walk, women work and work as a team to fight and put an end to cancer, saying it is not a death sentence.

‘We walk for those we have lost, whose memories fueled our determination and resilience that breast cancer may take bodies, but may it never take our spirits.

‘It may test our resolve, but may it never break our will, we are women, a force united, standing together against this disease, we shall not be broken, we shall raise up others and our shoulders shall be the stepping place of expression and victory.

‘Every step we take is a step closer to a world where no one h

as to hear you have breast cancer, even as your statement has said it today.

‘In that place of checking, we will detect it, we will treat it and we will defeat it because we can, cure is not sure, prevention is the only sure stand. That is why detection brings prevention.

‘Every step therefore is a testament to our power together, resilience and unwavering commitment to one another,’ she said.

Benjamin-Laniyi reiterated the commitment of the FCT administration to working with NOWA to implement the renewed hope initiative of the first lady.

The President, of the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), Mrs Oghogho Musa said that breast cancer affected one in eight women worldwide as a harsh reality that touches families, friends and communities.

Musa said the stories of the survivors were stories of hope and courage, adding that their strength inspired other women.

According to her, their journey is a testament t

o the human spirit’s capacity for determination and resilience.

‘To those currently battling with it, know that you are not alone, we are here for you, and we will continue to fight alongside you,’ she said.

The President of NOWA, Mrs Ijeoma Ogalla, said the event demonstrated the commitment of NOWA to promoting awareness, education and support for those impacted by breast cancer.

Ogalla, who was represented by the Vice President, Mrs Zainab Akpan, said it was estimated that 685,000 women were losing their lives to the breast cancer hence, the need for early detection, timely intervention, and access to adequate healthcare.

‘ As wives, mothers, sisters, and caregivers, we all have an important role to play in spreading awareness, encouraging regular screenings, and supporting those in our communities who are battling this disease.

‘Today’s fitness and breast cancer awareness walk is not just a symbolic gesture but a call to action.

‘It is a reminder that breast cancer is not just a women’s issue but it

is a family, a societal and a global challenge.

‘Together, through initiatives like this, we can continue to break the silence, create awareness, reduce the stigma and provide the much-needed support to survivors and their families,’ she said.

The NOWA President urged all women to become advocates of change by educating themselves and others about the signs and symptoms of the menace.

According to her, the earlier breast cancer is detected, the higher the chances of survival and that is a message we must amplify in every way we can.

Source: News Agency of Nigeria