

Rio de Janeiro: All is set for global leaders to deliberate on causes that promote a just world and sustainable planet at the 19th Heads of State and Government Summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In line with this agenda, Mr. Lula da Silva, President of Brazil, has declared a three-point agenda of combating hunger, poverty, and inequality at the summit scheduled to hold from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, the summit, with the theme: ‘Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,’ shall focus on three dimensions of sustainable development (economic, social, and environmental) and the reform of global governance. It shall also highlight the rising global temperatures and the principles of the digital economy, among other themes. This Brazilian presidency will also treat as a priority the Israel-Hamas war and the rising bloc confrontation between the United States and China.

NAN reports that the conclusion of the work carried out by the country holding the G2

0 rotating presidency is usually presented at the annual summit. It is the moment when heads of state and government approve the agreements negotiated throughout the year and point out ways of dealing with global challenges. NAN also reports that the Leaders’ Summit, the climax of the G20 work carried out over the year through Ministerial Meetings, Working Groups, and Engagement Groups, would be presented for adoption at the summit.

The summit will be attended by 19 member countries namely, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, the Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Trkiye, the UK, and the US. Brazil has held the Presidency of the G20 from Dec. 1, 2023, which is expected to end on Nov. 30. Da Silva is leaving no stone unturned in preparation for the 2024 G20 summit.

Right from the airports in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, city centres, and other locations, visitors are inundated with signposts with various in

scriptions announcing the summit. As of Saturday, major parts of Rio de Janeiro, such as Flamingo, Botafogo, and Lapa, enjoyed a heavy security presence, with armoured tanks and armed police vans strategically located within the areas.

Mr. Julius Dacosta, a resident of Botafogo, told NAN that the country’s president was taking advantage of the summit to showcase advances made by Brazil in the economy, technology, transportation, and others in recent times. ‘There is no better opportunity for the country to market itself while hosting over 50 world leaders, both G20 members and others invited. It is an avenue to promote the cause of a just world and sustainable planet. However, it is a window for Brazil to showcase itself to the world as an emerging economic powerhouse,’ said Dacosta.

President Tinubu is expected to attend the 2024 G20 summit as the organisers have invited representatives of the African Union and the European Union. Mr. Carlos Areias, Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, conveyed President Da Si

lva’s invitation to Tinubu to attend the 2024 G20 summit on Aug. 29, when he presented his Letter of Credence to him. Areias had said Da Silva was looking forward to welcoming President Tinubu to the G20 Leaders’ Summit, saying that food security was the main proposal of the Brazilian presidency at the G20 to eliminate extreme poverty by 2030.