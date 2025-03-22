

Lagos: Boxing enthusiasts in Nigeria have paid tribute to former U.S. heavyweight boxer, George Foreman, who died on March 21 at the age of 76. They shared their thoughts with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews on Saturday, following the death of the boxing legend. NAN reports that the renowned pugilist passed away at his Houston home, surrounded by his loving family.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Mathew Okugbe, Co-ordinator of Yucateco Boxing Promotions, described Foreman’s passing as a sad loss for the global boxing community. He said that Foreman elevated the sport with relentless energy and admirable sportsmanship, earning respect from fans and rivals alike. “It’s a painful demise. Despite his age, we didn’t expect it. He remained a professional, committed to becoming one of the sport’s greatest,” Okugbe said.





He recalled Foreman’s iconic 1974 fight against Muhammad Ali, famously called the ‘Rumble in the Jungle,’ still regarded as a historic boxing event. “His skills were matched only by the best of his era. His victories drew crowds who came to witness his unmatched power,” Okugbe added. He also praised Foreman’s tactics and discipline, which continue to inspire and shape young boxers around the world. “We watch his fights on YouTube, using them to train young fighters to master his techniques and develop strategic prowess. Indeed, we will miss him. He will always be remembered for his immense contribution to the sport,” Okugbe said.





Similarly, Azania Omo-Agege, Interim President of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, said Foreman’s death was a significant loss to boxing’s global community. “Like Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier, he was a father figure in the sport who drew people to boxing through his passion and skill. He was an icon known for his doggedness and talent, performing at the highest level and entertaining fans even at age 45. My deepest thoughts go to his family. May they find comfort in the legacy he left behind. May his soul rest in peace,” Omo-Agege said.





Also, Dapo Akinyele, former Secretary General of the Nigeria Boxing Federation, described Foreman’s passing as a huge loss to boxing. “Foreman gave his all in every bout. He was a great entertainer whenever he stepped into the ring. He fought at the highest level, facing tough opponents in his prime. His 1974 fight with Ali remains unforgettable. His knowledge and contributions shaped the sport, inspiring younger boxers to pursue greatness,” Akinyele said.





Foreman recorded 81 fights with 76 wins, including 68 by knockout, and only five losses in his professional boxing career. He is considered one of the greatest heavyweights ever, remembered globally as a boxing icon and legend of the sport. Born on January 10, 1949, Foreman was also a businessman, minister, and author, with a career spanning from 1967 to 1997. Nicknamed ‘Big George,’ he was a two-time world heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist in 1968. Outside the ring, he gained fame for promoting the George Foreman Grill, which became a popular household brand.





His family released a statement on Instagram, saying, “Our hearts are broken at the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. He died peacefully on March 21, surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, loving husband, and proud father and grandfather. A humanitarian and two-time world champion, he was deeply respected – a man of faith, humility, and discipline. He fought to preserve his name and legacy for his family. We thank everyone for the love and ask for privacy at this time,” the family said.

