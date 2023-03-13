BODIVA presents annual report of markets

Luanda- The Angolan Debt and Securities Exchange (BODIVA) is due to present, Wednesday in Luanda, the annual report of the markets, during the 4th BODIVA forum, an event that brings together counterparts from Cabo Verde and Mozambique.

In this edition/2023, the forum will be held under the motto, “The Market in Growth”, and it is expected to be an environment of debate and reflection with the main members of the market in Angola, according to the note to which ANGOP had access.

The event will bring together senior officials from the national and international financial sector, with emphasis on the CEOs of Cabo Verde’s and Mozambique’s Stock Exchange, and of the hosting country, Angola.

The Chairperson of the Executive Council for Africa of the International Investment Bank (IIBank) is also expected for the forum, which will participate in the debate on the growth of the stock market in the SADC region, the stock market and sustainable financing.

This edition also foresees the launch of the fourth edition of the magazine “A Bolsa”, as well as, the distinction of the Angolan securities market players, whose performance in the past year contributed to significant advances in the market. Currently, BODIVA has 26 members among banking financial institutions and real estate brokers.

BODIVA is the managing entity whose responsibilities include ensuring the transparency, efficiency and security of transactions in the regulated securities markets, with the aim of stimulating the participation of small investors and competition among all operators.

On December 19, 2014, the capital market in Angola, regulated by the Capital Market Commission (CMC), started and BODIVA was granted the secondary market for public debt.

On January 26, 2015, Banco de Fomento Angola (BFA) bank became the first trading entity of the Debt and Securities Exchange of Angola, and remains the leader in stock market trading.

The start of the corporate debt market took place in 2018 and the launch of the equity market took place in 2022, with the public offering of shares in BODIVA of the entire portfolio of Angolan Bank of Investment which belong to Sonangol Holding.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)