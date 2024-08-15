Bobo-Dioulasso: SONATUR provides the reception area of ??Dogona with a CSPS and a primary school



Ouagadougou: The National Urban Land Development Company (SONATUR) has built a Health and Social Promotion Center (CSPS) and a six-class primary school for the benefit of the populations in its area. reception center of Dogona, in sector 13 of Bobo-Dioulasso. The official ceremony for handing over the keys to these community infrastructures took place on Friday August 9, 2024, on the site.

The National Urban Land Development Company (SONATUR) has developed a 152 ha reception area in Dogona, in sector 13 of Bobo-Dioulasso, to rehouse the populations who occupied its site in sector 31.

This network now has a primary school and a Health and Social Promotion Center (CSPS).

Source : Burkina Information Agency