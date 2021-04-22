BitWats release Most Profitable ASIC Miners

BitWats

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitwats (www.BitWats.com), a team of technology leaders working relentlessly to bring the latest crypto-mining technology to the public, has just released the market’s most powerful and profitable crypto miners. The company’s product range currently comprises of BT, DBT, and GBT, three multi-algorithm miners capable of delivering lightning fast hash rate, maximum energy efficiency, and fastest possible return on investment.

All the miners from Bitwats are built around the latest ASIC technology. An ASIC or application-specific integrated circuit is a microchip designed for a special application. Powered by 5nm ASIC chips, the mining rigs from Bitwats offer extraordinary hash rates and energy efficiency for mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero. As a result, the profitability of these miners is second to none in the current crypto market.

DBT offers hash rates of 750 TH/s, 70 GH/s, 5 GH/s, and 5 MH/s, for bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero respectively. On the other hand, for GBT Miner, the hash power in the same order are 2250 TH/s, 210 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 15 MH/s. The power consumptions for these two units are 900W and 2200W respectively

Based on figures mentioned above, monthly profit making potential of the two units is as mentioned below.

DBT Miner: $7,500 (Bitcoin), $13,000 (Litecoin), $13,000 (Ethereum), and $15,000 (Monero)

GBT Miner: $22,500 (Bitcoin), $39,000 (Litecoin), $37,000 (Ethereum), and $45,000 (Monero)

Bitwats designed its crypto miners with the goal of making crypto mining easy and profitable for all, including the newbies. Once these miners are delivered, anyone can start mining simply by connecting the unit to a power socket and accessing it through WiFi or cable, and entering the pool data. Users also have the option of joining Bitwats’ own mining pool that has a 0% fee. Also, the company covers the delivery and custom fees for its customers.

To find out more, please visit https://www.bitwats.com

About Bitwats: Bitwats was founded in 2016 by a team of technology leaders with a track record of working for the world’s most prodigious companies in the past. Dedicated to bringing the latest crypto-mining technology to the public, the company has recently introduced its exquisite line of advanced ASIC miners. Unlike most other crypto mining hardware manufacturers, Bitwats continuously works towards making crypto mining easy and profitable for all regardless of their experience and knowledge.

