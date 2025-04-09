Bitget Token (BGB) Burn Model Updated with First Quarterly Burn Exceeding 30 Million Tokens

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a significant update to the burn mechanism of Bitget Token (BGB). This enhancement introduces a utility-based model that ties BGB’s quarterly burn amount to its on-chain usage, signifying the token’s evolution towards higher transparency, compliance, and sustainable token value.

To better reflect the growing integration of BGB across centralized and decentralized ecosystems, the new burn mechanism links quarterly burn volumes to the amount of BGB used for on-chain gas fees through Bitget Wallet’s GetGas accounts. By anchoring the burn to real usage, the model facilitates BGB’s transformation as a key asset within Web3 and real-world applications. The burn formula accounts for BGB’s usage as gas fees, quarterly average price, and predefined constants to ensure a dynamic and verifiable process.

The first quarterly burn under this new mechanism has now been calculated. In Q1 2025, 6,943.63 BGB were topped up in Bitget Wallet’s GetGas accounts for on-chain gas fee usage. Based on the new formula, a total of 30,006,905 BGB will be burnt in this quarter. All data related to the burn — including transaction records and wallet addresses — are publicly accessible on-chain to ensure full transparency.

“BGB is becoming a vital bridge between centralized and decentralized ecosystems. By linking its burn mechanism to actual on-chain utility, BGB’s quarterly burn amount can evolve with real usage. This update incentivizes adoption and enables transparent and sustainable tokenomics,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As BGB continues to expand its role in on-chain ecosystems, a more sustainable burn mechanism can be expected.”

Bitget Token (BGB) is the utility token that fuels the entire Bitget ecosystem, spanning both its centralized exchange and decentralized wallet. BGB can be staked to earn passive income or qualify for popular token airdrops via Launchpool and PoolX. It also unlocks early access to high-potential Web3 projects through Launchpad and LaunchX. On-chain, BGB is used to cover multi-chain gas fees in Bitget Wallet. Holding BGB grants users exclusive perks such as VIP-level upgrades and profit-sharing opportunities for elite traders. More than just a token, BGB is a gateway for users to engage with, influence, and grow alongside the Bitget ecosystem.

Earlier this year, the BGB ecosystem was strengthened by permanently burning 800 million team-held tokens, representing 40% of the total supply. Following this burn in January 2025, the total supply was reduced to 1.2 billion, with 100% now in circulation.

Launched in July 2021 at an initial price of 0.0585 USDT, BGB reached an all-time high of 8.5 USDT in December 2024 — delivering over 100x in cumulative gains. According to CoinMarketCap, it now ranks among the top three CEX native tokens by market cap and is listed as a top 30 crypto asset.

