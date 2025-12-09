Bitget Reports Record 4,468% Surge in Tokenized US Stock Futures During Earnings Season

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has released new data showing unprecedented growth in global demand for tokenized US equities during the recent earnings season. From mid-October to the end of November, spot trading volume for tokenized US stock tokens increased by 452% month-over-month, while futures trading volume rose by 4,468%, marking the strongest period of activity since these products launched on Bitget.

The report examines the acceleration of tokenized equity adoption and identifies three underlying forces driving this growth. The first is the composition of assets themselves, with demand gravitating toward technology leaders and crypto-linked equities that offer high volatility and directional opportunity. The second is the shift toward 24-hour market accessibility, which lowers traditional barriers and allows traders to participate across global time zones without interruption. The third is the influence of a globally diverse user base, whose trading patterns and risk appetites are reshaping how tokenized markets form, scale, and mature.

Top 5 US Stock Futures by Trading Volume

Futures markets experienced extraordinarily aggressive trading behavior centered around mega-cap technology stocks, with Tesla, Meta, MicroStrategy, Apple, and the Nasdaq-100 ETF (QQQ) dominating activity. Meta’s futures volume increased 40,774%, Microsoft 24,339%, and MicroStrategy 11,684% MoM, reflecting traders’ efforts to capture earnings-driven volatility and AI-related momentum.

Spot market participation showed a more balanced allocation pattern. Nvidia led with 1,888% MoM growth, accompanied by broad index exposure through QQQ (+3,492%) and SPY (+3,247%). The surge in demand for TLT (+69,573% MoM), the long-term Treasury ETF, demonstrated a move toward defensive hedging and macro risk management during a volatile reporting season.

Bitget’s 5×24 trading model proved critical in enabling this activity. Global trading patterns revealed that Asian users, in particular, leveraged extended access to respond to earnings releases, adjust positions before the US market opens, and mitigate overnight risk, advantages unavailable through traditional equity markets.

The user base remained distinctly international, led by East Asia (39.66%), alongside meaningful participation from Latin America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Behavioral segmentation showed high-frequency “whales” executing an average of 51.7 trades per day, while retail traders engaged more selectively around earnings catalysts.

“What we’re seeing is the emergence of a fully democratized global equity market,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “When investors across continents can participate in earnings season in real time, using USDT, with 24-hour access and without geographic barriers, the market becomes broader, more liquid, and fundamentally more sophisticated. Tokenized equities are no longer experimental. They are becoming a mainstream asset class shaped by global capital and global behavior.”

Bitget’s findings indicate that tokenized stock tokens have entered a new phase of structural maturity, defined by diversified investment strategies, seamless global access, and increasingly sophisticated market participants.

For the full report, please see here.

