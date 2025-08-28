Bitget Records Over Half a Trillion Monthly Derivatives Average, Tops ETH and SOL Liquidity in CoinDesk Report Bitget Records Over Half a Trillion Monthly Derivatives Average, Tops ETH and SOL Liquidity in CoinDesk Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has been spotlighted in a newly released CoinDesk Market Data Deep-Dive report for its breakout performance across trading volume, institutional adoption, and liquidity leadership.

Between November 2023 and June 2025, Bitget recorded a cumulative $11.5 trillion in derivatives volume, placing it among the top four global exchanges. The report also ranked Bitget as the number one exchange for ETH and SOL spot depth, and number two for BTC, cementing its position as one of the top three globally for execution quality. That momentum continued into 2025, with average monthly volumes hitting $750 billion, nearly 90% of which came from derivatives. Even in cooler market conditions, Bitget has emerged as a structurally important venue, characterized by scale, stickiness, and growing institutional weight.

In fact, Bitget’s user mix is changing fast. In the first half of 2025, 80% of spot volumes and 50% of derivatives volume came from institutions, doubling assets under management year-to-date. CoinDesk’s report credits this evolution to Bitget’s upgraded product stack, including its Liquidity Incentive Program, institutional lending suite, and a unified margin system launching later this quarter.

The native BGB token also shone in the report. Ranking as the third-most traded spot asset after BTC and ETH, BGB volumes rivaled entire market sectors and helped drive the exchange’s highest-ever spot market share in May at 5.2%. Overall, BTC, ETH, and BGB combined accounted for 44% of spot activity, indicating stable institutional demand.

Bitget’s liquidity footprint continues to punch above its weight. The report named Bitget the #1 exchange for ETH and SOL liquidity and #2 for BTC spot depth within 1% of the mid-price, beating out major competitors. Bitget’s average BTC slippage was just 0.0074% for $100K trades, placing it among the top three globally for execution quality.

“We’ve been deliberate about how we scale, we deliver world-class products, and provide one of the strongest security infrastructures. From retail to institutional, people are looking for quality and safety,” said Gracy Chen, Chief Executive Officer at Bitget. “This report validates what we’ve known internally: institutions are here, and they choose to trust Bitget.”

The full CoinDesk report also highlighted Bitget’s Onchain launch in April 2025, which helped propel a 32% month-on-month increase in spot volumes. It noted Bitget’s lead in XRP derivatives open interest, dominance in Layer-1 and memecoin sectors, and the increasing relevance of niche tokens, which saw breakout activity on the platform.

With its strong positioning, Bitget has scaled deeper into institutional markets, enhanced altcoin depth, and introduced hybrid on-chain/off-chain liquidity—a trifecta that’s now shaping the next phase of exchange evolution.

