Bitget Lists Planck (PLANCK) with over 3.1M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the listing of Planck (PLANCK) in the Innovation, AI and DePIN Zone, adding it to spot trading. Trading for the PLANCK/USDT pair began on 13 November 2025, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 14 November 2025, 15:00 (UTC).

To celebrate the listing, Bitget will run a PoolX campaign from 15 November 2025, 10:00 to 19 November 2025, 10:00 (UTC), with a total of 1,300,000 PLANCK. To participate, users simply lock BTC, with a minimum locking limit of 0.0001 BTC to a maximum of 20 BTC, for a chance to win 1,300,000 PLANCK. Furthermore, users who join the POOLX campaign stand a chance to enjoy 5% BTC Earn APR Boost. To be eligible, users have to participate in the campaign within the above timeframe and have a net deposit from 14 November 2025, 6:00 till 17 November 2025, 6:00 (UTC).

Additionally, Bitget will run a CandyBomb campaign with a total of 1,820,000 PLANCK up for grabs. The first activity in this Candybomb campaign runs from 13 November 2025, 14:00 till 20 November 2025, 14:00 (UTC), with a total airdrop pool of 1,020,000 PLANCK. New users in the PLANCK spot trading pool have a chance to grab a share of 400,000 PLANCK with all other users eligible for a share of 620,000 PLANCK. In the second activity, eligible users can trade PLANCK and ETH for a share of 800,000 PLANCK from 13 November 2025, 14:00 to 23 November 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

Lastly, a community campaign will run during 13 November 2025, 14:00 to 20 November 2025, 14:00 (UTC), offering another 60,000 PLANCK to be shared among 600 qualified users. To join, users need to become members of both the Bitget Telegram and BGB Holders Group, sign up, make a net deposit of over 100 USDT, and complete any PLANCK/USDT spot trade.

Planck Network is the world’s first layer-0 blockchain for AI and DePIN, delivering scalable, cost-effective compute infrastructure for decentralized AI applications. With a modular two-layer architecture, enterprise-grade GPUs, and a robust token ecosystem, Planck Network is redefining the intersection of blockchain, AI, and physical infrastructure.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto’s vastness. The addition of Planck (PLANCK) further broadens these opportunities, strengthening Bitget’s role in expanding access to next-generation AI and infrastructure projects within the UEX ecosystem.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , XRP price and other cryptocurrency prices, all on a single platform. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI-powered trading tools, interoperability across tokens on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain, and wider access to real-world assets. On the decentralized side, Bitget Wallet runs as the leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built-in the platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

