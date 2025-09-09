Bitget Launchpool to List Switchboard (SWTCH) with 5.5M in Token Rewards

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the addition of Switchboard (SWTCH) to Bitget Launchpool and also added it for spot trading. Trading for the SWTCH/USDT pair will begin on 9 September 2025, 13:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from 10 September 2025, 14:00 (UTC).

The Launchpool campaign will offer 5,500,000 SWTCH in total rewards. Eligible users can participate by locking BGB or SWTCH during the event, which runs from 9 September 2025, 13:00 till 11 September 2025, 13:00 (UTC). In the BGB locking pool, users can lock between 5 to 50,000 BGB, with maximum limits determined by their VIP tier, for a chance to earn a share of 5,000,000 SWTCH. In the SWTCH pool, users can lock between 50 and 5,000,000 SWTCH to receive a portion of 500,000 SWTCH.

Switchboard is the fastest, most customizable, and only truly permissionless oracle network, built for those who won’t compromise on speed or decentralization. Already securing billions in assets across more than 51 protocols, it delivers market data up to three times faster than competing oracles. Its permissionless design allows anyone to instantly launch data feeds for new assets, giving traders immediate access to fresh opportunities. Protected by Trusted Execution Environments, this blend of speed and open access powers a safer, more efficient onchain trading ecosystem.

Bitget continues to expand its offerings, positioning itself as a leading platform for cryptocurrency trading. The exchange has established a reputation for innovative solutions that empower users to explore crypto within a secure CeDeFi ecosystem. With an extensive selection of over 800 cryptocurrency pairs and a commitment to broaden its offerings to more than 900 trading pairs, Bitget connects users to various ecosystems, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Base, and TON. The addition of Switchboard into Bitget’s portfolio marks a significant step toward expanding its ecosystem by embracing high-speed, permissionless oracle infrastructure, giving users faster access to reliable data and unlocking new opportunities across DeFi and onchain trading.

