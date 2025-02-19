Bitget Launches Exclusive Campaign for FTX Creditors with up to $2,500 in Incentives Bitget Launches Exclusive Campaign for FTX Creditors with up to $2,500 in Incentives

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced an exclusive promotion for FTX creditors effective from February 17th to March 4th. Following the recent events surrounding FTX, Bitget recognizes the challenges faced by creditors and is committed to supporting the community. This special promotion is designed to offer attractive incentives, boost market sentiment, and reignite trust in the crypto space.

To join the campaign, users must first sign up for a Bitget account using the same email address as the one used on FTX. This step is crucial in order to confirm their identity as an FTX creditor. Once the identity verification is completed, users may submit their FTX creditor information and deposit funds to their Bitget account to receive up to $2,500. The net deposit amount is calculated based on all deposits and withdrawals made during the promotion. As long as users submit creditor information before the promotion ends, all net deposits made before approval will still be counted. About 80% of the incentives will be distributed as USDT futures trading bonuses, while the remaining 20% will be distributed in BGB.

Bitget prioritizes a secure trading environment, operating with competence, transparency, and a commitment to continuous compliance with evolving global cryptocurrency regulations.

Strong from its strategic initiatives and constant innovation, the platform now counts over 100 million users and has a daily trading volume exceeding $20 billion. Recently, Forbes listed Bitget as one of the top most trusted crypto exchanges worldwide. In 2024, Bitget expanded its user base by 400%, from 20M in January to 100M in December. Spot trading surged from $160B in Q1 to $600B in Q4; daily volumes doubled to $20B. The high-paced updates and top performance amongst CEXs has pushed Bitget amongst the top #3 exchanges in derivates trading while strengthening its positioning amongst the top #5 on Spot.

The firm provides over 100% asset protection, backed by transparent Proof of Reserves and the industry’s second largest insurance fund of $600 million. Bitget has a strong foothold globally, which it plans to strengthen by providing world-class products and a trustworthy ecosystem.

More information about the event can be found here.

