Bitget Launches AI Trading Avatars based on Seven Trading Strategies

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), has launched six all-new AI trading avatars inside GetAgent, marking a major step toward next-generation smart trading.

As traders across the world test how well leading AI models like ChatGPT, Gemini and DeepSeek perform when placed into real trading environments, Bitget offers something more tangible: a lineup of AI traders with distinct personalities, strategies, and market philosophies, all running live, trading real accounts, and fully available for one-click copy trading.

Each avatar represents a different school of trading logic, ranging from conservative hedging and major-coin momentum to high-beta altcoin breakouts, contrarian reversals and mechanical execution. These include Steady Hedge, Majors Momentum, Altcoin Turbo, CTA Force, Infinite Grid, Dip Sniper, and DeepSeek (base model). All strategies have been built using a multi-factor library of professional trading indicators, extensive backtesting, and iterative refinement inside GetAgent.

From 18:00 on November 24 to 18:00 on December 15 (UTC+8), GetAgent users can access a limited one-click copy trading channel, selecting the avatar that aligns most closely with their trading personality. Each AI trader executes autonomously in real time, and users can follow every entry, exit, drawdown and adjustment directly in the Model Arena. With transparent performance curves, strategy documentation and real execution data, the experience offers a front row seat into how different trading strategies act under market pressure.

To encourage exploration, Bitget has launched a 10,000 USDT airdrop pool for participating users. Anyone who successfully copy-trades and sends one message to GetAgent qualifies for the reward share, and the first 100 copy trading users each day will receive contract copy trading vouchers worth up to 100 USDT.

“People want solutions they can actually use to trade,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “These avatars make trading feel more personal and more approachable. Whether someone prefers momentum, hedging, or contrarian plays, there’s now an AI companion that thinks the way they do.”

Instead of copying blindly, users can speak directly to each avatar. GetAgent allows traders to ask why an avatar entered a position, how it sets stop-loss levels, what signals it prioritizes, and how it adapts to different market cycles. New traders gain clarity and confidence, while experienced users can stress-test ideas or explore unfamiliar strategies without risk to their core portfolios.

DeepSeek, included in the lineup as an unmodified base model, serves as a benchmark. At the end of the trading camp, Bitget will publish a comparative review of how each avatar performed relative to DeepSeek, offering one of the industry’s first real-world studies on AI trading behavior across different agent designs.

Whether a trader resonates with Steady Hedge’s caution, Altcoin Turbo’s appetite for volatility, or Infinite Grid’s range-based logic, GetAgent offers a way to match strategies with preference, bringing a new layer of relatability to AI-assisted trading. Bitget’s six trading avatars bring that transparency into a single interface, powered by UEX’s infrastructure and GetAgent’s intelligent execution.

For more information and live performance tracking of the seven avatars, visit here.

