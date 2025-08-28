Bitget COO Vugar Usi Zade Speaks on Future of Web3 at Economic Times World Leaders Forum

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, took the stage at the Economic Times World Leaders Forum, where Bitget’s Chief Operating Officer, Vugar Usi Zade, shared insights on the evolving role of crypto in shaping global finance.

In the event’s only Web3-focused panel titled Crypto Beyond Hype: Building the Future or Burning Cash, Vugar joined Coinweb CEO Toby Gilbert and Polygon Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal for a candid discussion on whether the industry is finally delivering on its promises. The panel formed part of the Economic Times event, held over two days, and brought together policymakers, startup founders, and tech visionaries to explore how emerging technologies are influencing real-world economic agendas.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine speaking at the same event as leaders like Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and 68th U.S. Secretary of State, John Kerry,” said Vugar. “What this shows is that crypto and Web3 aren’t fringe anymore, they’ve become essential talking points for the future of finance, especially in developing economies and emerging markets that are setting the global pace.”

Forum Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget, speaking at the World Leaders Forum

Toby Gilbert noted, “As the regulatory fog begins to clear, we’re finally seeing infrastructure and capital converge in a way that could unlock the next billion users.” Sandeep Nailwal added, “We’ve built the highways. Now the focus is on making sure every developer, founder, and user has the tools to drive value on top of it.”

Crypto Beyond Hype: Building the Future or Burning Cash Panel

As the host of the forum, South Asia’s emergence as both the fastest-growing economy and a major hub for digital adoption made this year’s forum the ideal venue to ground these conversations in geopolitical relevance. From digital identity to cross-border payments, the discussion moved beyond buzzwords to examine the very systems Web3 could remake from the ground up.

With the growing adoption of emerging technologies, countries in the South Asia region have been making strides. Whether it is inviting international exchanges to boost the Web3 landscape or working on regulatory frameworks to advance their progress, industry leaders worldwide recognize the importance of this evolving tech space.

