Bitget Acquired 1.7M Users in August, Monthly Report Highlights

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has shared its August 2024 transparency report highlighting significant growth, adding 1.72 million users despite challenging market conditions. The cryptomarket saw sharp declines, with Bitcoin falling below $50,000, but Bitget remained resilient by integrating new features and advancing strategic initiatives.

A key highlight was the integration of Apple Pay and Google Pay, allowing users to convert fiat to crypto. This enabled Bitget’s on-ramp capabilities, making it easier for users to buy and trade cryptocurrencies globally, supporting over 140 fiat currencies and 100+ cryptocurrencies.

Bitget appointed Hon Ng as Chief Legal Officer, reinforcing its focus on compliance and regulatory engagement. With over 20 years of experience, Ng now leads efforts to expand in new markets and strengthen regulatory dialogues worldwide for Bitget. This appointment aligns with the company’s goal of advancing crypto adoption through strong compliance.

In August, Bitget’s platform showed impressive growth, offering 800 tokens and 900 spot trading pairs, with daily trading volumes of $400 million in spot markets and $7 billion in futures. The platform’s protection fund remains strong at $400 million, ensuring user security.

“Bitget’s constant innovation and advancements in security has made it one of the fastest growing exchanges. Adding over a million users consistently month-over-month has been a huge achievement for us and also shows the increasing participation in crypto from a wider audience,” says Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The introduction of new products, such as the Bitget Booster Platform, was also launched to connect crypto influencers with projects, offering content creators generous commission rewards. Additionally, the launch of P2P Shield strengthened security for peer-to-peer transactions, protecting users from fraud.

Bitget also achieved ISO 27001:2022 certification,showcasing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security. As the platform expands, these developments keep Bitget strong as a leader in the crypto industry while ensuring user security and asset protection.

The platform currently boasts 185,000+ pro traders and over 840,000 copy trading followers, leading to more than 90 million successful trades. Profits from these trades have resulted in over $500 million in gains, with $23 million shared by elite traders.

On Bitget Wallet side, the decentralized wallet from Bitget’s ecosystem introduced an MPC wallet with Telegram log-in, simplifying Web3 access by allowing users to create keyless wallets through their Telegram accounts. This innovation enhances security and usability, complemented by a new Telegram trading bot that offers real-time market updates and facilitates meme coin trading. Additionally, Bitget Wallet has integrated token lists from Four.Meme and Sun Pump for TRON and BNB Chain memecoins, upgraded transaction features, and pledged 2 million $TRX to subsidize gas fees, making trading faster, cheaper, and more user-friendly.

For more in-depth insights, visit Bitget’s August Transparency Report .

