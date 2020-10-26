Beyond Sport Elevates World’s Best Leveraging Sport to Accelerate Impact in Reaching the 2030 UN Global Goals

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — From using yoga as a path to empower and employ youth across Africa to rugby as a tool for social mobility and inclusion in Brazil, sport is being used with intention to support communities around the world while simultaneously providing hope in a year like no other. Beyond Sport, a leader in sport for social change, encourages others to share these powerful stories as part of its 12th annual Beyond Sport Global Awards.

“Our communities have always sought to face up to challenges and seek solutions, but no one could ever have imagined the additional complexities that this year would bring. Against this context, it is even more impressive that these programs continue to deliver impact across the world, changing lives and holding communities together,” said Nick Keller, Beyond Sport President and Founder. “The Beyond Sport Foundation is humbled and grateful for the opportunity to elevate these leaders that seek to use sport to improve people’s lives for the better.”

Utilizing more than 25 sports as platforms for learning and change, the life-altering work reflects the human spirit and determination to create a better world for all. Those spearheading this change have made a tremendous impact on social issues including equality, social justice, well-being and economic growth. Visit beyondsport.org/journey and follow #SameTeam to be immersed in their journeys leading up to the winner reveal in December alongside the winners for Collective Impact on Gender and Racial Equality and the Courageous Use of Sport.

The Beyond Sport Foundation has supported, celebrated and funded some of the most innovative projects using sport to make global goals reality. The Awards have enabled Beyond Sport and its partners to provide over $2.1 million in funding and over $8.5 million in long-term strategic support to over 300 organizations.