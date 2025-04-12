

Makurdi: The Benue Investment and Property Ltd (BIPC) has announced the arrival of 20 electric and solar-powered cars aimed at launching a modern taxi service in the towns of Makurdi, Gboko, and Otukpo.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, the Managing Director of BIPC, Mr. Raymond Asemakaha, stated that this new development is designed to reduce costs and offer better value for the citizens of Benue State while simultaneously creating job opportunities for local youths. The company has set its sights on introducing a total of 100 electric cars for its taxi services.





The initiative aims to provide efficient and cost-effective transportation, create employment for the youth, and deliver better value for money by reducing emissions, thus contributing to a cleaner environment. The zero-emission, eco-friendly cars are equipped with a control system and geofencing technology to track location, along with in-built CCTV for monitoring passenger safety.





Plans are in place to establish an assembly and charging plant at BIPC’s Mergemax CNG/Petrol Station located beside the head office. This facility will house all necessary parts for regular maintenance, and each car will be capable of covering 500 kilometers on a single charge.





In addition, a mobile application is being developed to enable commuters to book rides online, ensuring seamless service around the clock. Asemakaha expressed concern over the rising cost of transportation in Makurdi and emphasized that this initiative is part of the government’s strategic efforts to reduce transportation costs.





The Benue Green Wheels initiative is seen as a critical step in promoting sustainable transportation solutions and enhancing the quality of life for Benue residents, aligning with the government’s inclusive governance policy.

