

Lagos: Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has charged National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to be agents of change that Nigeria desires. Sanwo-Olu gave the charge on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2025 Batch B Stream 2, corps members. The event took place at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja. The governor was represented by Mr Ibukun Dosunmu, the Director of General Services, Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development. He urged the corps members to take their orientation seriously and be ready to render national service.





According to News Agency of Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu encouraged the corps members to go beyond the ordinary and surpass the achievements of their predecessors. He called on them to build projects, teach the young, mentor the uninspired, guide the misguided, bring hope to the hopeless, offer comfort to the vulnerable, and be helping hands to those in need. He emphasized the importance of their presence, compassion, and positive impact in their host communities. The governor highlighted the need for corps members to be the voice that reassures, the hands that heal, and the agents of change that Nigeria dearly needs.





Sanwo-Olu stated that the experiences gained from the orientation course would remain invaluable for the corps members. He assured that the state government would continue to provide an enabling environment for the NYSC scheme to thrive. Additionally, he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the security of lives and property in the state, ensuring the safety and welfare of corps members as a top priority.





In her address, Mrs Christiana Salmwang, the Lagos State Coordinator of NYSC, reported that 5,183 prospective corps members were deployed to Lagos State, with 2,710 camped in Lagos. She noted that others were distributed among camps in Ekiti, Ondo, Osun, and Ogun. Salmwang mentioned that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and those with critical health conditions were excused from strenuous activities and granted leave from camp.





Salmwang expressed satisfaction with the adaptation of the vibrant youths to the regimented camp schedule and their commendable zeal. She urged the corps members to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the national service and to embrace the core values of the scheme designed to prepare them for leadership and responsible citizenship. She encouraged full participation and compliance with all camp rules and regulations.

